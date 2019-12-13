Horsham MP ‘hugely honoured’ by General Election result

Conservative Jeremy Quin took more than 35,000 votes to hold his seat in Horsham in the General Election.

The Tory took 35,900 votes in his third election, slightly fewer than the 36,906 he gained in 2017.

Jeremy Quin

In second place was Liberal Democrat Louise Potter with 14,773 votes and Michael Jones of the Labour Party was third with 9,424 votes.

The Liberal Democrats gained almost twice as many votes as in 2017 when then candidate Morwen Millson got 7,644 votes.

Labour saw a drop of nearly 4,000 votes compared to 2017 when they gained 13,422 votes.

Green Party candidate Catherine Ross took 2,668 votes and Jim Duggan of the Peace Party had his best performance with 477 votes.

Jeremy Quin said: “This was a critical election that people really wanted to participate in.

“I’m hugely impressed and grateful that we have had another huge turnout in the Horsham constituency.

“I was pleased to see electors turn out in driving rain this morning right the way through from Rudgwick to Ardingly.”

He said it had been a ‘very long day and a very long six weeks’.

Jeremy added: “It’s been nearly 100 years since we have had a December election.

“[It’s] different fighting a campaign during the winter months.

“There’s a limit how many people you are able to see, knock on doors.

“It does make a difference [to have] very long summer days.

“The nice tradition in Horsham is for all the candidates to be available on Saturday morning in the Carfax.

“[But] people are less inclined to hang around and chat if it’s freezing temperatures.”

He said it was an ‘enormous honour and privilege’ to serve the people of Horsham.

Jeremy added: “I’m hugely honoured by the result.

“I look forward to getting back to work on behalf of all the people of Horsham.

“We have this evening a seismic shift in our politics.

“We asked for a mandate to take our country foward.

“We have that mandate and we have that responsibility. That is with what we have been entrusted.

“We will have a Conservative government return to Westminster determined to take our country forward.”

Louise Potter said it hadn’t been a ‘great evening’ for the Liberal Democrats.

She added: “We’re really disappointed that Jo Swinson has lost her seat by just 150 votes.”

But Louise said there had been a couple of ‘really good’ gains.

She praised Sarah Olney in Richmond Park and Daisy Cooper in St Albans.

Louise added; “Overall we’re sorry to have lost some great MPs and not to have gained more than we have.”

She called for voting reform and proportional representation, where seats are awarded based on the number of votes a party gains.

But she said her campaign had received a ‘huge amount’ of support.

Louise added: “It’s actually been incredibly positive.”

Labour’s Michael Jones said he had had a ‘great time’ campaigning in Horsham.

He added: “I have campaigned with some fantastic colleagues.

I have put forward a very positive message.”

Michael said he is ‘always philosophical ‘ when it comes to election results.

He added: “It’s not been a great result today but it just makes me more determined to go on.

Michael said after the election he plans to ‘keep a great deal of interest’ in what’s happening in Horsham in his role as a councillor for West Sussex County Council.

Catherine Ross of the Green Party said nationally the result was a ‘success story’.

She added: “We have increased our share of the vote.”

The election was a ‘strange one’ according to Catherine.

She said: “Jeremy Quin was always going to be elected in Horsham.

“That gives voters in Horsham quite a wonderful opportunity to vote for what they believe in without having to compromise that to vote tactically.

“One vote helps amplify the message of the party you choose. It makes a huge difference.”

There’s ‘no such thing’ as a wasted vote, Catherine added.

She said: “I want to see climate action from our MP which will involve extending the moratorium on fracking to a complete ban.”

Peace Party candidate Jim Duggan recorded his best ever performance with 477 votes.

He said: “If you’re not part of the problem you’re part of the solution. I joined the solution.”

Jim added that he campaigns ‘for the kids’.

He said: “For the next generation. [That’s] why I’m doing it.”