Horsham motorcyclist, 49, dies in A281 crash
A Horsham man has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a van on the A281 at Rudgwick yesterday (October 6).
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at the Guildford Road junction with Hornshill Lane at 5.42pm.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after the motorbike - a red Ducati Streetfighter - was involved in the crash with a white Renault Traffic van.
A police spokesman said: “The rider of the motorcycle, a 49-year old man from Horsham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His next of kin have been informed.
“The driver of the van, a 23-year old man from Woking, was uninjured.
“He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.
“Anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police via [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Corton.”