Horsham man named ‘24/7 Legend’ for his attitude at work

Harry Simons was praised by colleagues in UK Power Networks’ annual ‘Living our Values’ awards for making a difference and going out of his way to help others. He was described as ‘remarkable’ for his work on business insight and reports.

Harry said: “I was surprised to be nominated for this award because there are people on call 24/7 in our company, so it’s humbling for someone who doesn’t work on standby to be recognised.

“The best part of my job is the way we are encouraged to do things differently to continuously improve.

Harry Simons

“My work helps focus attention on areas we can improve.

“We are at the forefront of technology in the way we do our reporting and analysis and for the type of business we are, we are world-class.”

