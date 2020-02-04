Horsham man banned from driving for more than two years

A Horsham man has been banned from driving for 28 months after being caught by police in a Christmas crackdown on drink-drivers.

Police say that finance clerk Nathan King, 43, of Hurst Court, Horsham, was arrested near his home on Christmas Eve and charged with driving with 115mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

As well as the driving ban, he was ordered to pay an £803 fine, £85 costs and an £80 victim surcharge when he appeared at Crawley Court.

Police say that King was one of 31 drivers convicted as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas campaign against drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign – set by the National Police Chief’s Council – ran from December 18 to January 1 and led to a total of 110 arrests in Sussex.

Also among those arrested, say police, was Amanda Jones, 48, an admin assistant, of Burns Close, Horsham, who was arrested near her home on December 22 and charged with driving with 70mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

She was disqualified from driving for 19 months and ordered to pay a £541 fine, £85 costs and a £54 victim surcharge at Crawley Court.

Another driver - Jan Garrett, 68, a gardener, of Hazelhurst Crescent, Horsham - was arrested in Crawley Road, Horsham, on December 30 and charged with driving with 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, say police.

She was disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay a £484 fine, £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge at Crawley Court.