Horsham Lions Club’s 9th Swimarathon breaks records

Horsham Lions Club’s ninth Swimarathon made for a record-breaking day after teams of fundraisers turned out despite being held during a time of uncertainty.

Thirty-five of the 40 registered teams swam a total of 3,936 lengths in the 25-metre pool at the Pavilions in the Park on Sunday, March 15 – beating the 2019 total by 648 lengths.

This is equal to 98,400 metres or 65.6 metric miles, again beating last year’s record by 10.8 metric miles.

Two of the teams who were unable to take part in the fundraiser, due to haing members vulnerable to the coronavirus, will do the swim at a later date and will also give money to the event’s chosen charity, Horsham Matters.

Tom Osborne, publicity officer at Horsham Lions Club, said: “Despite all the difficulties, inside the swimming pool at Pavilions in the Park the atmosphere was both joyful and electric. It was a day for records being broken, a great achievement all round.

“This event got off to a flying start by the chair of Horsham District Council, councillor Kate Rowbottom, sounding the klaxon for the start of the first of five 55 minute sessions of swimming that made up the Swimarathon.

“In addition Jeremy Qunn, Horsham’s Member of Parliament, also attended and took time to speak to team leaders of some of the competing teams in order to ascertain why they were supporting this event.

“The Swimarathon is always held for charity and this year it is Horsham Matters. Horsham Lions will be donating the majority of its share of the monies raised by this Swimarathon and the remaining balance will help local good causes.”

The event raised £6,631 for the charity which works to relieve hardship through the provision of essential services, (food, fuel and, shelter) in order to make a positive long lasting impact on people’s lives.

The money will go towards helping the charity develop a community hub, in which they work with other organisations and partner agencies to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for vulnerable residents.

Tom said: “Thanks to our nominated charity, with a special commendation to Paula Daly and the team of volunteers who have worked tirelessly.

Without you all, the organising and running of the event would have been much more difficult.

A final thanks to members of the Horsham Lions Club, particularly the Swimarathon sub committee who organised the teams, and provided a valuable contribution to this day and the event over all.”

On behalf of Horsham Lions Club, Lions president Gordon Hoare gave thanks to all participating teams, old and new, to their supporters and sponsors for pledging an impressive amount of money for a local charity.

Gordon also thanked event sponsors, Durrant Removals and Woodlands Estate Letting Agents for their support.

For more information about Lions in Horsham, contact Lion David Trowbridge on david@trowbridge.me.uk or visit www.horshamlions.freeuk.com