Horsham lift repairs cost council nearly £10,000

Repairs to the lifts in the Forum Car Park have cost Horsham District Council almost £10,000.

The lifts, which were branded a disgrace, have been plagued with issues, including when five people were trapped in a broken down lift in January.

The Forum, Horsham 01-08-17. Pic Steve Robards SR1717294 SUS-170108-160405001

But the council blamed more than half of the cost on vandalism.

A Horsham District Council spokeswoman said: “The council took over responsibility for the lifts in The Forum in 2017 when it bought the area.

“Since then we have spent just under £10,000 on servicing and general repairs to the lifts; £5,500 of which was as a result of vandalism.

“Additionally, the contractor has paid just over £6,500 on lift repairs which fell to them as the lifts were still under guarantee.”

