Horsham Life Saving Club members finish ‘open water’ training

Members of Horsham Life Saving Club have completed their ‘Open Water’ season of training and exams at Southwater Lake, and on the coast at Lancing Beach and Shoreham Harbour Beach.

At Southwater, training started in June and successful exam passes were achieved, eight at Bronze, nine at Silver and eight at Gold levels

Senior members also provided safety cover in Southwater Lake for Horsham Amphibians Triathlete Club’s instructors’ training courses and, as usual, at Amphibians Annual Triathlon Relay Competition in September.

The coastal training at Lancing and Shoreham Beaches through August was equally as successful, with ten Bronze, 11 Silver and eight Gold passes.

Thankfully only one session had to be cancelled due to the sea being unacceptably rough.

In addition, a few of the club’s younger members, the ‘Rookie Lifeguards’, braved the lake and the sea to undertake a series of specially devised basic water safety and confidence building tests to prepare them for when they migrate to the Bronze classes next summer.

The autumn classes at The Pavilions restarted mid September with a new Survive and Save Group of six commencing training.

They joined the existing groups who continue training for a range of qualifications and competitions. These groups have already accumulated 75 exam passes between them at the pool since the beginning of the year and had some great results in the RLSS Sussex 2019 Branch Competitions.

Throughout November the members will be participating in their annual internal competitions. The ‘Rookies’ have their own mini competition whilst everyone else participates over successive weeks in the Speed Event, The Set Piece events and the Dry and Wet Incident Events.

A busy autumn programme beckons, and the waiting list for starting in January is now open and details and application forms can be found of the club web site horshamlifesavingclub.co.uk

