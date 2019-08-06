Horsham incinerator fight gets cash boost from concert

A concert has raised nearly £2,000 towards a campaign group fighting proposals to build a controversial incinerator in North Horsham.

The money from No Incinerator 4 Horsham ‘s (Ni4H) ‘Rock Off’ event, held The Rec Rooms in Horsham on Friday August 2, will go towards a barrister and experts for the public inquiry due to start on Tuesday October 29.

Ni4H vice chairman, Kevin Slatter, said: “​A great turnout and a great night.

“Thank you to everyone that came along and help raise funds for our fight against the Horsham incinerator. It was a demonstrable show of strength for the campaign.

“A special thanks goes out to the three bands – Flesh Tuxedo, Bad Boy Boogie and The Licks – to The RecRooms for hosting the event,​ and RMV Productions for the artwork, including Screen Social.

“All gave their time and energy free to help raise funds, Thank you everyone. The fight continues..”

This event comes following Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons’ financial contribution to the Ni4H campaign.

The group is currently looking for a venue to host a public screening of Jeremy’s TRASHED environmental documentary film, with music by Vangelis.

Jeremy sent Ni4H a copy of the film to help raise further funds.

For more information, visit www.ni4h.org email noincinerator4horsham@gmail.com

