Horsham housebuilding on greenfield sites ‘destroying wildlife’

Stop building so many houses ... That’s the plea from residents to Horsham District Council in a bid to protect wildlife and the environment.

People made the call after the council announced this week it is planning to team up with Sussex Wildlife Trust in a new partnership aimed at protecting the local landscape.

There are concerns for wildlife in the Horsham area SUS-191122-112706001

But residents have taken to social media accusing the council of hypocrisy because of its approval for growing numbers of new homes on greenfield sites in the area.

Many say that the removal of trees and hedgerows to make way for housing has already had a severe impact on local wildlife.

Ian Mercer said he frequently saw slaughtered animals on roadways in the district. “I drive around the area daily and it’s total carnage ... deer and badger and foxes daily.”

He blamed builders and landowners for destroying wildlife’s traditional hunting and feeding areas.

Paul Maynard pleaded: “Stop cutting hedges away, stop building houses on green fields and stop greedy people selling their land to developers.”

Anne Dowling said Horsham Council “has a stronger track record of destroying the countryside than working to preserve it.”

Suzanne Czarnecki pleaded: “Put a stop to more new houses, enough is enough now.”

Vivienne Barnett added: “Introducing wildlife corridors would be a good start so that animals don’t have to cross busy roads.

“There are more and more dead foxes on our roads, especially along the A264 where they have ripped out the hedgerows.”

Hedgerows have been removed in that area as part of initial works on the building of 2,750 new homes north of Horsham.

