Horsham Hospital League of Friends celebrates 60 years

The League of Friends of Horsham Hospital celebrated 60 years of volunteering and fundraising with a cream tea on Saturday May 4.

The event at Warnham Park House, home of Mrs Caroline Lucas who is the patron of the League, saw 120 of the current members treated to a spread of sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream and jam.

League of Friends of Horsham Hospital marked 60 years with a cream tea and a celebratory cake SUS-190514-111310001

There was also a large birthday cake decorated with hand painted flowers to mark the event.

Caroline Lucas and Dr Judy McMahon, chair of the League, thanked the many volunteer and members for their continued support and contribution to the successor the league.

Dr Judy McMahon said: “Over the years, through the efforts of volunteers, more than £2,000,000 has been raised which has been used to provide additional equipment and improve services for patients, staff and visitors at the hospital and in the community which the hospital serves.

“Currently more than 100 volunteers staff the tea bar and the shop and help with maintaining the gardens.

“Other fundraising opportunities are the twice yearly book sales, an annual street collection, a christmas tree festival and at the annual summer fete.”

This year the summer fete takes place this Saturday from 1-4pm in the hospital grounds. It will be opened by broadcaster Sylvie Blackmore who hosts the Radio Sussex Sunday lunchtime show.

There will be children rides, live music, drinks and cakes alongside the normal array of stalls.

Dr McMahon added: “Over the last 12 months, money raised by the League of Friends has been used in the new MusculoSkeletal unit to refurbish gym equipment and improve the call system for patients.

“The Ophthalmology out-patient clinic has benefited from new equipment to improve the detection and assessment of cataracts which has meant many fewer journeys to East Surrey Hospital for patients, and most recently the x-Ray department has benefited from an upgrade to its two main rooms.

“Smaller items such as blood pressure and oxygen saturation monitors and nebulisers have been bought for the community staff and items such as water coolers, a microwave and comfy chairs for staff, and many more.” The League is currently embarking on a joint venture with St Catherine’s Hospice to provide more support and training for carers within the community.

Members can find out more at the League’s annual general meeting on Wednesday June 5 at 6,30pm in the John Ingham Unit at the hospital.

To join the League of Friends and for more details, email Dr Judy McMahon at judy.Mcmahon89@gmail.com

