Horsham hospice seeks brave ‘soles’ to walk across fire

St Catherine’s Hospice is seeking brave ‘soles’ to face the flames and raise funds for terminally ill people in the community.

Organisers of Horsham’s second firewalk event are looking for 100 or more fearless fundraisers to walk barefoot across 15ft of red–hot embers.

The event, on Friday, March 13, will be held in partnership with UK Firewalk, whose experts will share the secrets of successful firewalking with everyone who takes part before they face the flames.

For the under-18s keen for their own challenge, there will be a Lego brick walk.

Arron Trott, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: “It’s a brilliant thing to be able to say you’ve hot footed across fire for your local hospice, and we can’t wait to celebrate with all our amazing firewalkers.

“Your efforts have never been more important because at the moment we can only care for one in three local people who need hospice care.

“But in the future, we want to be there for everyone facing death and bereavement. This is only going to be possible with your support.”

Firewalkers are asked to raise at least £150 sponsorship (or £50 for under-18s). To register to take part, visit www.stch.org.uk/firewalk.