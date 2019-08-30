Horsham homebuyers snap up ‘help to buy’ offers

More homebuyers in Horsham have used the Government’s ‘help to buy’ scheme than anywhere else in West Sussex.

New figures show that a total of 1,264 people in Horsham have used the scheme since it was launched in April 2013.

The latest Government figures reveal a total of 4,177 people in West Sussex used the scheme, with the majority coming from the Horsham area.

In neighbouring Mid Sussex, a total of 1,041 people used ‘help to buy’, and in Crawley the figure was 555.

Barratt Homes sales director Michelle Storer said the scheme had proved invaluable for first time buyers and those using the equity in their current home as their deposit to move up the housing ladder.

“It’s vital that we keep spreading the word that buyers need just a five per cent deposit to buy a new home so we can help even more buyers this year,” said Michelle.

The scheme allows homebuyers to secure a new home under the value of £600,000 with a five per cent deposit. The government lends the buyer 20 per cent of the value of the property in the form of an interest free equity loan for five years.

The scheme is available to all homebuyers, not just first timers.

Figures for other parts of West Sussex show that a total of 942 people in the Arun area used the ‘help to buy’ scheme: 287 in Chichester and 88 in the Adur region.