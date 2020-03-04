Horsham home bakery crowned best cake designer in the south east

A Horsham home bakery has been crowned best cake designer in the south east at an awards ceremony for professional cake makers.

Sugared Pumpkin Cake Company owner Caroline Middleton picked up her prestigious award on Monday, March 2, at The Royal Berkshire Conference Centre, Reading.

The winning cake design SUS-200403-164110001

Caroline beat off stiff competition from across the region to reach the final in The Cake Professional Awards, and went on to win first prize for the design of one of her three-tiered celebration cakes.

She said: “I was absolutely delighted to have won, it really means a lot to have your work recognised by leading professionals in your industry.

“The judges loved my design – it was created for a mermaid-themed party and incorporates elements from the sea, sand and a sunset. Inside is my best selling signature chocolate mud cake with Nutella buttercream.”

Sugared Pumpkin Cake Company, established in 2016, specialises in creating flawless, beautiful cakes for all occasions and was founded on the principles of using the highest quality ingredients to make cakes that taste as good as they look.

The Cake Professionals Awards were set up by Phil and Christine Jensen from Peboryon Cakes – who featured on Extreme Cake Makers TV show on Channel 4 – to celebrate real cakes made for real orders by cake businesses.

Although there are already opportunities to showcase skills at various cake exhibitions throughout the year, they believed there was nothing that looked to reward the everyday work created every week for clients.

Visit www.sugaredpumpkin.co.uk and www.thecakeprofessionals.com/awards for more information.

