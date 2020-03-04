Horsham hit by spate of power tool thefts

Thieves have been stealing power tools from garden sheds in and around Horsham over the past week.

Policee say that ‘multiple tools’ were stolen during one break-in at a property in Guildford Road, Horsham, some time between February 25 and 26.

Power tools were also stolen in another incident in Partridge Green.

Police say that it happened at a property in Henfield Road between February 26 and 28.

And burglars broke into a shed in Orchard Dell, West Chiltington, and fled with more tools some time between 2pm on February 29 and 7.30am on March 1.

In a separate incident, a bicycle was stolen from a shed in Forest Road, Colgate, between midday and 7pm on February 29.

Police say that anyone with any information about the thefts should telephone them on 101.