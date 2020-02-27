Horsham healthcare business sponsors mother and daughter’s charity Sahara trek

A Horsham healthcare business is sponsoring a mother and daughter in their trek across the Sahara desert for a cancer charity.

Writer and editor Lucy Pitts and daughter Greta will be crossing the desert for St Catherine’s Hospice, based in Crawley.

Janette Whitney, managing director of Pure Bio

They will be sponsored by Pure Bio Ltd, which supplies nutritional supplements including those that support cancer and radiotherapy patients.

Owner of Pure Bio, Janette Whitney, said: “I know Lucy of old and I’m also always keen to support local causes.

“When I heard that she was planning to trek across the Sahara desert, it seemed entirely right to sponsor her.

“A large part of what we do at Pure Bio is to help health practitioners support their patients and clients with pure, natural products, particularly cancer patients.

“I’m also well aware that St Catherine’s Hospice is a vital part of local care provided for the terminally ill and it’s a cause that’s close to my heart.

“I think Lucy is mad but it’s a great cause and I wish her and her daughter every success with the challenge.”

The trek will take place in late March and will involve four days walking through the Sahara in Morocco.

Lucy said: “A friend of mine mentioned this trek and I instantly knew I wanted to get involved.

“St Catherine’s is such an important local facility and over the years I’ve known a number of people who have spent their last few weeks there. It’s given them dignity and space at perhaps the most important point in their and their families’ lives.

“When my daughter heard about the trek, she wanted to join me. She was only 13 at the time so I had my reservations but over the last year she has consistently trained hard and raised over £2,000.

“Training has consisted of putting up with me for hours on end as we trek across the Sussex countryside.

“Once we get to Morocco, what an amazing experience it will be for us both.

“I’m so delighted that Pure Bio are supporting us, and they’ve helped us reach our combined target of £4,040.

“Obviously, I’ll also be popping into their shop in Horsham to see if they can help with any natural nutritional supplements to help keep us going.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy-dk-pitts

Lucy Pitts runs the Horsham-based copywriting business Strood Copy.