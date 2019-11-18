Horsham Guides appear live on BBC’s longest running TV programme

Guides from Horsham appeared live on the BBC’s longest running TV show as they walked through the streets of London as part of this year’s historic Lord Mayor’s Show.

Horsham’s 1st Roffey Guides and their leaders from several units were among the 46 members of Girlguiding Sussex Central County who took part in the 804-year-old event on Saturday, November 9, to celebrate the appointment of the new Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Ita Lawton, Horsham leader, said: “It was great for the girls to take part, and then find out during the parade through social media that the BBC had featured the float and the Horsham girls as they walked through the streets of the capital. And there was further enjoyment when they were able to watch it again back at home that evening.

“The girls had learned earlier that they were taking part in the longest running TV show on earth as the event has been broadcast live on the BBC each year since 1937, which made their appearance even more momentous as it is many years since the BBC has provided such focus on Girlguiding.”

The Lord Mayor’s themes for this year were investment, innovation, and culture which Ita says links perfectly with the aims of Girlguiding, which has begun a new programme for all sections this year.

The Guides’ eye-catching float and display was two years of planning and preparing with the help of local businesses.

As well as showcasing the new programme, the float featured the 40th birthday of Sussex Central – the administrative county.

Ita said: “During 2019 there have been special events commemorating the special year and over 1,000 members have completed the county’s own Lord Mayor’s Show challenge, which encouraged participants to learn a little more about their capital city. Both badges were also reflected in the float design.

“Hundreds of girls and their leaders from Horsham and around the county and region travelled to London on the day to cheer on the participants.

“Although the day was cold, the girls’ enthusiasm was clear to see. Some were aboard the float, others walked carrying umbrellas or wearing balloons and waving to the crowds.”

>>>> READ MORE: Leonardslee Gardens opens in November for first time in its history

Family of Billingshurst girl, 2, who died following cancer battle to hold Christmas cream tea in her memory

Raystede Christmas appeal: Drop-off point in Horsham to donate festive boxes for animals