Horsham group to hold Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk to support those with dementia

A group of people living with dementia in Horsham are set to hold a Memory Walk as part of the Alzheimer’s Society’s awareness campaign.

The Horsham Rusty Brains Focus On Dementia Group will hold the event on Friday, September 13, starting at Horsham Park’s Conservatory Cafe from 12 noon-2pm.

The group is determined to make this year’s walk their best yet to support as many people as they can to live well with dementia.

The group is being supported in their ambitions by local estate agents At Home Estate and Lettings Agency who are supplying up to 30 display boards to be put outside local residences and businesses promoting the event.

To that end, the Rusty Brains are looking for local home owners and businesses that would be happy to display a Memory Walk board in their garden.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Tim Wilkins said: “It’s wonderful that local businesses like At Home Estate and Lettings Agency is supporting our Memory Walk 2019, the more we can do to raise awareness and vital funds the better.

“Until the day we beat dementia our researchers are working tirelessly to find ways to make quality of life better for people living with dementia in the UK and their carers too.

“Horsham residents can help by displaying a board, putting a poster in their window and also by taking part. Last year’s event was very well attended and it was a wonderful opportunity for local people to unite with Alzheimer’s Society against dementia.”

Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer with someone developing it every three minutes – yet dementia research still trails far behind other health conditions, after decades of underfunding

. More than 14,100 people in West Sussex are living with dementia which has a significant impact on the local community.

For more information on taking part, displaying a poster or board please call the Alzheimer’s Society Sussex Helpline on 01403 213017.

You can also make a donation by going to ‘Horsham Rusty Brains Memory Walk 2019’ on JustGiving.

More information on other larger walks across the South East and UK visit www.memorywalk.org.uk

