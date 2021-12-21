Horsham green-themed fun run raises awareness of ‘fast fashion’ problems

Those taking part were members of Horsham Youth Eco Forum who donned placards and Santa hats to get their message across.

The group ran from the vegan market in Piries Place, around Horsham Park and finished at the Sussex Green Hub in Springfield Road.

Surprised onlookers were told that fashion “is one of the most damaging industries worldwide, along with meat production and fossil fuels.”

Some of those who took part in an eco fun run in Horsham

The team ran in pre-loved clothes from charity shops or were pre-worn by family members.

Slogans such as ‘Combatting Fast Fashion’, ‘Dying for some new clothes?’ and ‘I’m dreaming of a green Christmas’ were visible as they ran.

A Youth Eco Forum spokesman said: “We’d love people to take up the fashion challenge and buy no new clothes in 2022, because it seems that cheap fashion is really costing us the Earth.”