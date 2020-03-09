Horsham girl, 8, donates hair and raises hundreds for Horsham’s homeless

An eight-year-old Horsham girl has raised hundreds of pounds by having her long hair cut to support Horsham’s homeless and children who have lost their own hair.

Kayla Tartaglia has more than doubled her fundraising target after taking on the brave charity haircut on Tuesday, March 3.

Her golden locks have been donated to The Little Princess Trust to make real hair wigs, while around £660 has been given to the night shelter run by Horsham Matters.

Karen Tartaglia, Kayla’s mum, said: “The haircut went amazingly well. [Kayla] told Carly, her hairdresser, before it was even cut that it was no longer her hair, it was someone else’s who needed it.

“She had just under 25cm cut off and that has already been posted to the Little Princess Trust.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family and complete strangers who supported Kayla in helping a cause that means so much to her.”

The money that Kayla has already raised through her JustGiving page will go towards provision for the night shelter commencing on December 1, and £500 will be used to buy beds and sleeping packs for attendees for the duration of the shelter.

The rest will go toward supporting the night shelter users with a warm meal and access to additional support services which are intended to try and move them to a much more stable and sustainable place.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-tartaglia3

