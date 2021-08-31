Horsham gets set for annual Riverside Walk

And preparations are well in hand with improvements already made to the 13-mile route.

Volunteers from Horsham Town Community Partnership have constructed a new bridge over a ditch near Ben’s Acre in Horsham which forms part of the walk’s route.

A spokesman said: “It was essential the work was completed before the event which is due to take place on Saturday September 11 starting at New House Farm, Old Crawley Road, Horsham at 10am.”

Horsham Town Community Partnership volunteers David Searle, Roland Knight and John Matthews have rebuilt a bridge on the 13-mile Riverside Walk route

Many of those taking part have obtained sponsorship to help the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Horsham Town Community Partnership chairman David Searle said: “We agreed that we would support Parkinson’s UK shortly after deciding that the occasion should celebrate the lifting of many Covid restrictions and a return to a less restrained lifestyle.

“We are grateful to the owners of New House Farm for their help and cooperation in allowing a large car parking area on their land.”

To register for the walk, email: [email protected] or phone 07906 211030 giving your name and number of people in your party.