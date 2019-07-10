Horsham French Fest to return ‘for one day only’ with brand new features

Horsham town’s first French Market visit of 2019 falls on Bastille Day this year – Sunday July 14.

So to celebrate, French Fest is back ‘for one day only’ with a French market in the Carfax, French classic and sports cars in East Street and the Market Square, an open air art display by Horsham artists in the Carfax, French entertainments and the return of Napoleon’s 45eme regiment for more period fun.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy councillor Paul Clarke said: “It is wonderful to see this ever popular event return to Horsham town centre with so many different new features this year.

“This promises to be an extremely entertaining but chilled day out and I would encourage as many of you as possible to come along and enjoy all that is on offer.”

| READ MORE: Horsham winners announed in Sussex Heritage Trust Awards which enjoyed record year |

French Fest is sponsored by Cote Restaurants who are offering the opportunity to breakfast with the 45eme regiment between 9am and 10am and special promotions, as well as awarding the fourth in their series of Concours De Elegance awards to the best turned out car.

Full of typical Gallic charm, the France at Home Market traders come from different ‘departments’ in Normandy and cross the Channel to offer a wide range of top quality products.

Sample meats, local and regional cheeses, freshly baked bread, patisserie, olives and dried fruits. A great selection of clothes, handbags, jewellery, Provençal soaps and much more will also be on display.

The craft fair features a wonderful range of vintage clothes, crafts, art, homeware and giftware.

Adding to the ‘différence’ this year, four artists from Horsham Artists Open Studios have accepted an invitation to create their own Montmartre style display of paintings around Carfax’s Amphitheatre. Featured artists are, Frank Delano, Grahame Morgan-Watson, Janis Payneter and Pam Clarke.

There will also be fun and laugher in the Amphitheatre with our female French mime artist who specialises in silent physical performances. Headed by Parisian jazz singer Carolyn, The Parisian Jazz Collective brings you the ‘chansons’ of the beginning of the 20th century (Edith Piaf, Fréhel, Mistinguett, Arletty, Lucienne Delyle, Lucienne Boyer and many more) and the authentic jazz-musette of the 1930s and 40s.

Based in the Market Square, the 45eme Infanterie Regiment de Ligne are a Napoleonic Association French Infantry re-enactment group will be portraying the lives of soldiers, NCOs, officers and their ladies together with camp followers, during the height of Empire (1805-1809) within the Napoleonic Wars.

The 45eme bring a full programme of activities from 10.30am to 3.30pm, full of historical interest including a replica guillotine, interactive drill sessions, Punchinello shows, talks and demonstrations.

The event is organised by Horsham District Council, Horsham Markets by Food Rocks and partners.

READ MORE: Horsham’s Funday Sunday in pictures

Horsham’s first children’s parade: 700 pupils bring creativity, colour and costumes to town

Horsham’s Riverside Walk in pictures