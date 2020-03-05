Horsham foodbank issues urgent appeal for hand sanitiser

Horsham foodbank has issued an urgent appeal for soap and hand sanitiser.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Christian charity Horsham Matters said: “Please help, please pass on, urgently needed. “Horsham District Foodbank is urgently in need of hand sanitiser, antibacterial hand wash, soap.”

Horsham Foodbank is appealing for donations of soap. (Stock image)

The items will be added to every food parcel, according to the notice.

Donations can be brought to Horsham Matters in Blatchford Road, Horsham, Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm.

Hand sanitiser has reportedly been selling out across the country following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Two cases were confirmed in West Sussex earlier this week and one in Surrey.

