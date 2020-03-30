Horsham food takeaways urged to maintain safety standards

Takeaway food suppliers in Horsham are being urged not to let food safety standards slip during the coronavirus outbreak.

The message is being spelled out by Horsham District Council which says it is particularly concerned that accurate allergen information should be provided to customers.

An environmental health and licensing spokesman said: “Restaurants and cafes within the Horsham district will already be familiar with their legal requirements regarding the provision of allergen information for consumers.

“However, it may be necessary for those that are beginning takeaway, delivery or other distance selling for the first time to think carefully about how they will continue to meet their responsibilities, whilst now using new service styles.

“In addition, it is likely that food deliveries will be ‘no contact’ to limit the spread of the virus, so it is important that extra measures are taken to ensure that allergen information is relayed correctly and in an appropriate format on food supplies.

“It is critical that businesses include procedures to safely serve customers living with food allergies every time.

“For instance, this could be making sure that staff always ask immediately if customers have any allergies when taking telephone orders, or even going as far as including relevant allergy information on their website or specially printed takeaway-menus.”

It is being stressed that businesses must continue to accurately identify what allergens are contained in specific dishes.

Businesses must be especially aware of the problem that ‘substitutions’ may introduce if certain brands of ingredients change due to supply shortages.

Using a different brand of sauce, spice mix or other compound ingredient in an otherwise established recipe can change what allergens are in the dish and businesses must be alert to these hidden allergens.

The Food Standard Agency website contains a number of training resources regarding allergens and their management at https://www.food.gov.uk/business-guidance/allergen-guidance-for-food-businesses.

Any local businesses with queries over allergens or needing further information can contact the council’s environmental health & licensing team on 01403 215 403 or at publichealth.licensing@horsham.gov.uk.

