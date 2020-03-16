Horsham food businesses offered advice on allergens

Practical advice over allergens is being offered to local food businesses by Horsham District Council.

The council’s environmental health team will be holding an allergen workshop on Thursday April 9 at the Park Barn, North Street, Horsham, opposite The Capitol, from 9.30am until noon.

The move follows nationwide publicity over people who have died after eating food with hidden or undeclared allergenic ingredients.

The council says that the training event aims to bring businesses up to date with current requirements and best practices in relation to identifying allergens on their menu, as well as effective ways of communicating these to customers, through practical demonstrations and group exercises.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community and wellbeing Tricia Youtan said: “We’ve seen real progress in how food businesses approach customers with allergies in recent times.

“It’s clear there is more to be done to encourage businesses to identify allergens and communicate clearly to their customers about them.

“As a council we want to ensure local businesses are well prepared with the relevant allergy information and help keep those at risk safe.”

Any businesses interested in attending the workshop at a cost of £25 should contact 01403 215641 or email publichealth.licensing@horsham.gov.uk.