Horsham District Council announced as finalist in international technology awards

Horsham District Council’s Community Link service has been announced as a finalist in the 2019 International Technology Enabled Care (ITEC) Awards - celebrating the very best in health and social care innovation.

The Community Link team use a broad range of technology enabled care products with their clients such as Lifeline units including fall detectors, bed occupancy sensors and linked smoke detectors, GPS trackers which particularly benefit those living with dementia, and immersive virtual reality experiences, benefitting those with long term conditions.

HDC cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing, Cllr Tricia Youtan said:“I am very proud that our technology based care services, which make such a huge difference to many residents’ lives across the Horsham district, are being recognised by such an acclaimed awards scheme – it is very much deserved.

“I wish the team the very best of luck in the finals for the ITEC Awards.”

TSA Chief Executive, Alyson Scurfield added: “It’s a great achievement to be shortlisted from the large number of submissions we received for these significant and exciting awards.

“The ITEC Awards are designed to celebrate the very best the TEC industry has to offer. It will act as a hallmark of quality for both those shortlisted and the winners and I’d like to wish HDC the best of luck when the winners are announced in October.”

For more information visit http://itecconf.org.uk/

