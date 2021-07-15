Horsham Debt Advice Service in plea for funds

It is appealing for funds so that it can continue its vital work in giving free and impartial advice to those in financial difficulty.

Chairman Mike Bone said: “The need for our service is likely to have increased during the Covid 19 period but many local residents are unaware that we are still able to see new and existing clients and assist them with their debts.”

The service started in 2003 and has helped many people - most of them vulnerable - over the past 18 years.

Horsham Debt Advice Service needs money to fund its work

The loss of the service, Mike said, “could push people like them into the hands of unscrupulous agents and lead to serious and distressing consequences.”

All staff at the advice service are volunteers and the orgnisation relies on charitable donations to fund its work.

It costs the service around £100 a year per client once training, compliance, insurance, office space and computer services are taken into account.

Mike added: “We are launching an appeal to try to raise funds to ensure we can continue to provide this much needed service.

“As lockdown and furlough come to an end our service will be in more demand over the coming months.

“All donations are valued, a one off or regular donation will help us greatly.”

To make a donation, visit www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20372754

The Horsham Debt Advice Service can be contacted on 01403 258040 or on email at [email protected]