Horsham couple as ‘different as chalk and cheese’ celebrate 70 years of happy marriage

Joan Tutton, 93, and husband Deryck, 96, were married at St Mark’s Church - now the site of Horsham’s RSA office building - on June 2 1951.

Grandson Matt Jone said: “They say the secret to their long marriage is that they’re chalk and cheese and enjoy doing different things.

“Although they live under the same roof, they live somewhat independently, meaning any arguments or disagreements come few and far between.”

Deryck and Joan Tutton have celebrated 70 years of happy marriage

The couple first met in a tobacconists in Middle Street, where Joan worked. Deryck’s family ran The Gardeners Arms pub and he was there to collect an order.

Love soon blossomed and after they married the couple lived with a relative in Roffey before buying their first home in Hill Mead.

Joan went on the work at Jones’s shoe shop in Horsham town centre and Deryck worked on the railways, then known as British Rail.

They adopted two children, David and Mandy, and had a foster son, Phillip.

Deryck and Joan Tutton on their wedding day in 1951

They have three grandchildren, Matt, Joe and Sophie, all of whom live locally and who they would admit they are extremely proud of.