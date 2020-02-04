Horsham council in crackdown on illegal puppy farms

A crackdown on illegal puppy farms is to be made by Horsham District Council.

It follows the introduction of new regulations - Lucy’s Law - to protect the welfare of puppies and kittens under six months old.

Horsham District Council is to crack down on illegal puppy farms following the introduction of Lucy's Law SUS-200302-171545001

Under the new law, animals are required to be born and reared in a safe environment, with their mother, and be sold from their place of birth.

The new rules are scheduled to come into force on April 6 and mean that, in future, puppies will only be available for sale from rescue centres or ethical breeders.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for community matters Tricia Youtan said: “It is excellent news that this law has finally been introduced and I am pleased that as a council we will be able to play our part in the enforcement of the law.

“It will do much to protect puppies and kittens and ensure their welfare, so that they arrive in their new homes healthy and micro-chipped, after spending their early weeks in an appropriate environment.

“The welfare of animals is a key priority for us as a council and rest assured, our environmental health team, who have a successful track record in licensing enforcement, will use every legal power they now have to ensure breeders and outlets are correctly licensed or they could face prosecution.”

The council environmental health team licence dog breeders and pet shops under The Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018.

Until now, third party sales of puppies and kittens under six months have been allowed via pet shops. As of April 2020, this will no longer be allowed, so people will have to go directly to a breeder or rehoming centre to buy a puppy or kitten.