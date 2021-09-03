Horsham council flies the flag for the Merchant Navy

‘Heartbreak’ after vandal attack on South Downs animal sanctuary

Second Hand September launched as Crawley councillor praises a 'wonderful community hub'

News you can trust since 1853

Horsham schoolgirl hailed as one of Britain’s ‘most remarkable people’

People asked to stop feeding Adur and Worthing seagulls following spike in complaints

Village warden cares for baby for hours after crash in Pulborough between car and ambulance

BREAKING: Fire crews and environment agency attend incident in Horsham

Debate continues over Rampion wind farm proposals on West Sussex coast - 'It’s like something out of War of the Worlds'

Dial 999 if you see this wanted man in Chichester

Worthing man wants to ‘revitalise’ the old Wheatsheaf pub to help migrants

‘Heartbreak’ after vandal attack on South Downs animal sanctuary

Present at the raising of the flag ceremony were Horsham District Council Vice Chairman Kate Rowbottom, Armed Forces Champion Peter Burgess and Councillor Karen Burgess.

The campaign raises awareness of our island nation’s dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers - past, present and future.