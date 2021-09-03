Horsham council flies the flag for the Merchant Navy

Support for the national ‘Fly the Red Ensign for Merchant Navy Day’ campaign was shown by Horsham District Council at its Park House building today (September 3).

By Sarah Page
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:35 pm
The campaign raises awareness of our island nation’s dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers - past, present and future.

Present at the raising of the flag ceremony were Horsham District Council Vice Chairman Kate Rowbottom, Armed Forces Champion Peter Burgess and Councillor Karen Burgess.

Cllr Peter Burgess Armed Forces Champion, Vice Chairman Kate Rowbottom and Cllr Karen Burgess with the Red Ensign flag