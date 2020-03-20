Horsham coronavirus fightback: ‘Bringing the pub to the people’

A growing number of pubs in the Horsham area are battling back against a loss of trade because of the coronavirus.

Many have launched takeaway services - and some are also offering deliveries.

Penny and James Middleton Burn with one of their takeaways SUS-200320-152856001

Among them is The Crown Inn at Dial Post which is also offering Mother’s Day specials this Sunday.

Penny and James Middleton Burn, who own the pub, say they “are bringing the pub to the people - both food and real ale.”

Said Penny: “We are very happy to be able to take our homemade pub food directly to our customers - it is lovely to be able to offer this service particularly to those that are self isolating or elderly with doorstep drop offs as required.

“We are also exceedingly grateful for all the support we have been receiving - a real community spirit is emerging out of this extraordinary situation all round.”

Becky and Nick Illes of The Green Man SUS-200320-151205001

The pub is offering free delivery within a four-mile radius or people can collect their orders direct from the pub.

The Crown is currently open and, says Penny, “will continue to be so as long as our customers wish to come or unless we are officially informed to close in which case we will continue with our delivery/takeaway service.”

Meanwhile, The Bax Castle in Two Mile Ash Road, Horsham, is offering a reduced in-house and takeaway menu from today and the pub says: “If we are forced to close as a pub we will continue to offer our takeaway menu.”

The Cowdray Arms, near Balcombe, announced yesterday that it was offeringa “a free delivery service to all surrounding villages.”

And The Green Man at Partridge Green is currently offering takeaways,including Sunday roasts, and hopes to be able to make deliveries in the near future.

The Greets Inn at Warnham has closed but has also launched a new takeaway service, along with The Lamb Inn at Rusper, which is also still open.