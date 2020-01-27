Horsham college rated as third best in the country

Staff and students are celebrating after Collyer’s College in Horsham was rated as the third best sixth form college in the country.

The college has now also been recognised as being the top state provider of A-Levels in the whole of West Sussex.

Senior Management Team at Collyer's (left to right): Ian Dumbleton (Finance Director), Andrea John (Vice Principal for Student Support) Dr David Skipp (Chair of Governors), Sally Bromley (Principal), Steve Martell (Deputy Principal) and Dan Lodge (Vice Principal for Quality and Curriculum). SUS-200127-152124001

The results have been revealed by the Department for Education on their comparison website compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

College vice principal (Quality and Curriculum) Dan Lodge said: “This is a huge achievement for our students and staff.

“We were already outstanding, but to get into the top three sixth form colleges in the country is incredible.

“It shows how dedicated and inspirational all our staff are and the impact this has on student performance.

“The culture of aspiration for all learners means that we are the top state A Level provider in the whole county now for both high grades (Points per entry) and value added (Progress).

“At Collyer’s, young people in and around Horsham and across West Sussex have access the very best post-16 education possible.”

Andrea John, vice principal (Student Support) said: “Huge thanks to all our support teams, tutors, teachers, governors and of course the students. What an amazing achievement.”

And deputy principal Steve Martell added: “The college goes from strength to strength. I could not be prouder of the Collyer’s community.”

Principal Sally Bromley saidd: “I am immensely proud of our dedicated and professional staff and our hardworking, motivated students.

“The grading is based on ‘value added’ as well as actual examination grades and shows how all students can achieve well above expectations with good teaching and encouragement of independent study habits, in a friendly community of aspiration and support.”

Collyer’s is one of only 50 schools and colleges to offer new T Levels in Digital and Early Years and a popular new course in Criminology from September 2020.

The college has also launched a range of scholarships for top performing students to support travel costs.