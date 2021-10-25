Horsham college ambassadors help next generation of students

The ambassadors - nicknamed the ‘Dream Team’ - are spreading the word to help year 10 and 11 pupils make choices about their futures and what Collyer’s can offer them.

The students, who joined the college from schools all over the south east, are studying subjects across a broad range of levels and academic and vocational subjects.

They are all keen to help the next generation to understand the road into further education at Collyer’s - rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Student ambassadors from Collyer's are helping the next generation of students

Rhi Weston-Smith said: “Being an ambassador is our opportunity to give something back.

“We’re really enjoying our time at Collyer’s and feel that young people in the area thinking about where to go after leaving school deserve the chance to find out more about the sixth form college route from the students’ viewpoint.”

Jess Howells said: “I was an ambassador at my previous school, St Oscar Romero in Worthing, and know that if I were back in year 10 or 11, I would have really appreciated the help and advice we offer.”

Collyer’s director of admissions Richard Rothwell said: “Who better to ask about Collyer’s than the students who actually attend the college?”

Much of the early focus of the of ambassadors has been visiting schools’ Post 16 Advice and Guidance Evenings and speaking at assemblies, to encourage students to actively think about their futures.

The work has been building towards the Collyer’s open evenings which take place at the college on Wednesday November 10 and Thursday November 11.

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “We are extremely grateful to our ‘Dream Team’ of ambassadors for volunteering to help with the class of 2022. “It’s wonderful to hear that they’ve all had such a great experience at Collyer’s that they want to spread the word right across the region.”