Horsham church opens new interactive prayer space

A Horsham church has opened a prayer space which aims to bring ‘unity and hope’ to residents.

St Mary’s Church in the Causeway opened its interactive One Good Friday prayer space in the run up to the Good Friday Passion play.

New interactive prayer chapel for Horsham's passion play. Pictured are Rosemary Couchman, Vicar Lisa Barnett, Sarah Holloway, and Sarah White. Pic Steve Robards SR2002262 SUS-200226-121208001

Rosemary Couchman, of Horsham Churches Together said: “There’s a lot of challenges and worries.

“People have always got worries. This is the church really responding and allowing a vehicle for people to do something about that.”

But this isn’t the first time St Mary’s has opened an interactive prayer space.

In October the church opened a Brexit stress chapel where the congregation could ‘pray for the nation’.

Churchgoers were invited to stick plasters on a map of the UK to help ‘pray for healing’.

Rosemary said she hopes this second prayer space can build on the success of the first one.

She added: “With the Brexit chapel people really found peace there.”

One Good Friday cast member Sarah White said: “Anybody can come in and pray and see something about the play.”

The space will have several interactive stations to help churchgoers pray.

She added: “One of the first ones is going to be asking for forgiveness.

“There’s going to be a pile of stones in front of a cross and an invitation for people to write on a stone if there’s anything they feel stops them come close to god.

“It’s about making prayer more accessible and relevant”

The prayer space is open 9am-5pm Wednesday to Sunday and 9am to 2pm Monday and Tuesday.

