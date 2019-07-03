Horsham church displays quilts to be donated to children in care

The Horsham United Reformed Church opened its doors to welcome visitors to an exhibition of more than 80 beautiful quilts.

The quilts were hung from the walls, displayed on chairs and even hanging from the rafters and made a dramatic display of outstanding craftmanship.

The quilts were made by quilters from Nairn in the north of Scotland to the south coast of England, and from Northern Ireland across to Suffolk. There are even makers in Australia, the Czech Republic, France and the USA.

Nicky Eglinton from the Horsham Stitchers group, said: “The reason the quilts are being made and donated is to help children feel there are people in the world who care about them.

“The quilts are distributed through the charity Siblings Together, which reunites siblings when they are separated in the UK care system.

“The charity recognises that these family bonds are crucial to the well being of the children and for their future lives, and they hold activity camps in the summer and weekend meetings so the children can build memories with their siblings. There is also counselling and support throughout the time with the charity.

“All the children receive a quilt during camp to help remember those good experiences spent together and they recognise that this is a personal gift made for them with affection by a stranger - a great boost to their self worth.

“It is often one of the few personal possessions the children have and when they move into different fostering arrangements the quilt travels with them - one constant in a chaotic life which is not of their own choosing.”

During the exhibition, the recently formed Horsham Stitchers group made blocks to make another quilt top for the charity.

The group meets in the Horsham URC Hall on the first Saturday of every month from 10.30am-4pm, and the next meeting is on Saturday July 6.

Normally they are working on their own textile projects –knitting, cross stitch, quilting, 2crochet – though any yarn or textile based crafters are welcome and the group is looking for new members. Email Nicky Eglinton at nickyeglinton@aol.com

