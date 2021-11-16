Horsham Christmas shoppers urged: ‘Buy Local, Gift Happy’

It’s part of Horsham District Council’s Buy Local Campaign to support local independent businesses.

The campaign reminds shoppers that the Horsham district has everything people need to make this Christmas an extra special one.

Local businesses are offering unique, sustainable, and festive items across the district.

A council spokesperson said: “If you buy local this Christmas, you are supporting local people, by investing money back into the local economy.

“You are lowering your environmental impact, by travelling less, and you get to experience the magical Christmas being created throughout the district.

“Local businesses are bouncing back from previous tough trading years and preparing to provide an extra special Christmas, with gifts, displays and decorations.

“There are also many seasonal events happening across the district, from ice skating to candy cane trails, making our high streets a really festive place to visit.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Chris Brown added: “The resilience and recovery rate of our local businesses post the pandemic has been really impressive.

“Equally impressive is the positive response of local shoppers and those visiting our towns and villages in supporting our independent businesses.

“I would like to thank all of you who have shopped local throughout the year and urge all of you to keep ‘buying local’ throughout the Christmas period and beyond.

“It keeps so much more money in our communities and helps to secure local employment.”