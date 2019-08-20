Horsham choir’s free summer concert supports specialist dementia nurses

A Horsham choir’s free summer concert has raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Horsham Harmony held its musical fundraiser at the Drill Hall on Sunday, July 14, in aid of the Admiral Nurses, which is part of Dementia UK.

The event drew a good gathering of supporters to enjoy a varied programme which included sea shanties, popular songs and jazz standards, all delivered with gusto by the enthusiastic group of singers.

Pimms and canapes were served during the interval and a silent auction and a raffle were held, all resulting in a total of £1013.13 being raised for the charity which provides specialist dementia support to families, working in the community, in care homes, in hospices and hospitals.

Tracy Coles, team leader at Admiral Nurse Service, said: “We know that living with dementia can be a difficult and lonely experience. The support of an Admiral Nurse can be a lifeline for families and carers affected by dementia.

“The invaluable continued support of Horsham Harmony has enabled us to provide regular walk and talk groups and planned wellbeing sessions for our Horsham carers to enable them to be sustained in their role.

“We are most grateful that we can be imaginative and creative and would like to thank Horsham Harmony Choir and the local community for their efforts.”

To become a member of the choir, turn up at The Barn in the Causeway any Wednesday at 11am.

Rehearsals resume on September 4 with a concert scheduled for Saturday November 30. Call 07890 336358 for more information.

