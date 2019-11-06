Horsham children’s parade seeks support for 2020

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help fund next year’s Horsham Children’s Parade.

The campaign follows the success of the first parade in July, during which more than 700 young people from across the district exhibited imaginative costumes in a spectacle of giant models and upbeat music and dance.

More than 20 district schools and youth groups have already registered to take part, with the date set for July 5, 2020.

The event will also feature a range of creative activities in a large marquee in Horsham park.

Aleida Strowger, director of Happy Accidents CIC, the not-for-profit arts organisation behind the parade, said: “We’re seeking funding for the parade itself through sponsorship and grants, but we would love some support from the people of Horsham district to deliver the community marquee so that we can put on a mini exhibition and some fun creative activities for the whole community in Horsham park after the parade.

“This year, the marquee was part of the ever-popular Funday Sunday run by Rotary Club of Horsham, and we’re very much hoping that we’ll be able to team up again in 2020.

“As part of our West Sussex Crowd crowdfunding campaign, we have applied for the West Sussex County Council’s community initiative fund. Before they allocate any funding however, they need to know that the projects they support have community support too.

“The campaign is already doing really well, but we still need more support. The more pledges we get from the public, the more likely it is that the project will receive funding.”

Event organisers are encouraging people in the community to pledge a donation before November 30, to demonstrate a local need and support for the project.

To pledge a donation, visit www.spacehive.com/horsham-children-s-parade-2020.

This year, children took inspiration from Salvador Dali’s melting clocks, Damian Hirst’s splatter paintings and Andy Warhol, among others, to interpret the chosen theme of art and artists.

The event was part of the Horsham district year of culture 2019, as well as Horsham festival 2019.