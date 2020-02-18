Horsham charity which received Queen’s Award last year set to mark 20th anniversary

A Horsham charity which was bestowed the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year is set to turn 20 years old.

West Sussex Mediation Service started out with nine volunteer mediators and now covers the whole of West Sussex with 60 skilled mediators.

The charity helps people suffering conflicts in their lives find lasting solutions to their problems, and specialises in resolving neighbour disputes and conflicts within families.

In order to sustain free services, the charity holds a variety of fundraisers and this year will hold an ‘Auction of Promises’ where individuals or businesses can make a pledge of an item of value, an experience, or their skill or talent for an hour or two.

A catalogue of promises is then drawn up and the auction is arranged. A date and venue for this will be announced in due course.

Some of the pledges made so far include dog grooming, afternoon of racing at Lindfield Park Resort, a gents haircut, man with a van to move stuff, chef to cook, gardening for a few hours, skin products, session of life sketching or painting, two tickets to a choir concert, a case of Hepworth’s Sussex Pale Ale and a print of a recent piece of exhibited art by Juliette Goddard MA (RCA).

Service co-ordinator for the charity, Nick Handley said: “We are pleased that the charity has managed to survive and even thrive, despite there being huge pressure on grants and funding.

“We hope to make our auction a fun evening event with food and a paying bar. We welcome any pledges to help with the fundraising. We are also looking for an experienced auctioneer.”

Call 0300 200 0025 or email info@wsms.org.uk

