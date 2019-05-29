Horsham charity’s urgent call for volunteers

A Horsham charity has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help maintain its garden.

The team of staff and volunteers at Age UK Horsham District is in urgent need of some green-fingered volunteers to help keep the garden looking its best.

The garden, which is enjoyed by more than 100 older people each week, is at Age UK Horsham District’s Lavinia House premises, just behind the Drill Hall in Horsham.

Older people who attend its social club (open Tuesdays to Fridays from 8.30am to 4.30pm) often sit out and enjoy the garden, especially during the summer months.

Clubs and dementia services manager, Mandy Jones, said: “We are fortunate to have a wonderful, mature garden at Lavinia House, which has always been looked after by a team of fabulous volunteers.

“Their hard work has seen us win several Horsham in Bloom awards over the years but we now find ourselves in urgent need of some new volunteers.”

Volunteers can help for as little or as much time as they wish.

If you would like to find out more about volunteering in the garden, about how Age UK Horsham District could help you or someone you know please contact the charity on 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk.