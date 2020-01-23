Horsham charity’s fears over loss of town’s historic Drill Hall

New concerns over proposals to convert Horsham’s historic Drill Hall into flats have been expressed by one of the town’s leading charities.

Roundabout Talking News - a volunteer-run charity which has provided a free weekly recording to the visually impaired since 1978 - uses the Drill Hall twice a week.

Drill Hall, Denne Road, Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR20012202 SUS-200122-150127001

Members are concerned that the loss of the venue - which they use every Thursday and Friday - will leave them nowhere to make their recordings.

Horsham District Council says that a new community centre at Highwood Village would be an alternative venue for community events if the Drill Hall is converted into housing.

But Roundabout Talking News volunteer Maureen Radbourne said: “It is absurd to think that the Highwood location can replace it.”

She said that both she and other volunteers have signed a ‘Save The Drill Hall’ petition.

See https://www.change.org/p/horsham-district-council-save-horsham-drill-hall

The Drill Hall was built for the local Battalion of the Royal Sussex Regiment in the 1920s and later handed over to Horsham District Council after the Territorial Army moved out.

It has since been used by a number of local organisations for a variety of events.