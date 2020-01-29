Horsham care home steps outside for the benefits of nature

Residents at a Horsham care home are taking part in a range of avian–themed activities this month.

Skylark House, on St Marks Road will be celebrating the best of British birds by taking part in birdwatching and topping up their bird feeders.

The activities are inspired by the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch – which took place between Saturday, January 25 and Monday, January 27.

The care home has collated a list of birds commonly found in Britain and will birdwatch to count how many visit their garden.

Devendra Lallchand, home manager at Skylark House, said: “Spending time outdoors and connecting with nature around us can prove to be beneficial for both the physical and mental wellbeing of older people – particularly those living with dementia.

“While it is a calming, peaceful activity, the distinctive sounds and vibrant colours of the garden are also great for providing sensory stimulation.

“It’s brilliant to be getting involved with such a meaningful initiative and encouraging everyone to take notice of the beautiful wildlife Britain has to offer.”