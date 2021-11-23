Horsham care home residents’ love of food puts staff in line for top award

The catering team at Skylark House, in St Mark’s Lane, has been shortlisted in the ‘Catering Team of the Year’ category in the Caring UK Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence across the care sector and highlight the outstanding contributions made by care home teams.

A spokesperson for Care UK, which runs Skylark House, said: “The nomination is the result of the dedication and focus of the catering team, who take a person-centred approach to their cooking by meeting every resident to design menus around their preferences and clinical needs.

Horsham's Skylark care home caterers

“The catering team also lead baking activities, food tasting sessions and cater for themed days and events designed to entertain and engage residents in lifestyle activities.

“Food can also be a great activity for reminiscence. The team often enjoy adapting dishes or trying old recipes that residents have suggested.”

Skylark manager Dorota Woloszyn said: “We are delighted to have made it to the finals in the ‘Catering Team of the Year’ category in the Caring UK Awards.

“Being shortlisted is testament to the team’s hard work and passion to ensure every resident leads a happy and fulfilling life.

“The last year has certainly had its challenges, but the team have gone above and beyond to maintain as much normality as possible for residents, and food and mealtimes have played a huge role in this.

“I’m incredibly proud of the catering team, who consistently provide a high quality service that the residents look forward to daily – both team members and residents are always quick to the dining room when they can smell what’s cooking!

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a win later this year!”