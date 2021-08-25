Horsham care home receives national award for its end of life care during the pandemic

Rosedale Care Home has been awarded a Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award which recognises health and social care providers delivering quality care in the final year of life.

Rosedale is one of 59 GP practices, care homes, retirement villages, and hospital wards, which will receive the prestigious GSF quality hallmark across the country during a virtual ceremony.

Hayley Crosby from the home, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded ‘platinum’ status and are extremely proud of the staff, for their dedication and teamwork during a particularly difficult time in the pandemic.”

A national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award has been given to Rosedale Care Home in Horsham. Pictured from left to right: Hayley Crosby, Clare Bethell, Rosemary Pavoni, Sara Kohn, Miranda Morley and Madeline McConnell SUS-210818-144815001

The Gold Standards Framework Centre, in association with Hospice UK, provides expert training for frontline staff in health and social care, to enable a ‘gold standard’ of care for people nearing end of life.

Before the pandemic hit, GSF provided face-to-face workshops, but have successfully adapted and moved online to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

The training has been a huge success, and has supported both families and patients to discuss end of life care planning and what matters to them at the end of life.

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, lead nurse for GSF said: “Congratulations to all organisations that have successfully achieved accreditation and reaccreditation.

“The last year has been an incredibly difficult time for all health and social care providers and taking the time to complete their GSF accreditation is to be commended.

“Good quality end of life care has never been more important, especially due to the impact of the pandemic we have all faced.

“Witnessing so many centres signing up to learn more and gain GSF accreditation so they too can support people at the end of life is fantastic to see.”