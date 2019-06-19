Horsham care home partners with nursery to celebrate National Cupcake Day

A Horsham care home has celebrated National Cupcake Day with a range of sweet treats.

Sweet-toothed staff and residents at Westlake House welcomed the children from Over The Rainbow nursery for the special day.

The cupcake day brought old and young together

Those joining in the fun got out their aprons and mixing bowls to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Felicity Motcho, general manager at Westlake House, said: “There are a lot of enthusiastic bakers at this home who really demonstrated their talent and made some fantastic treats for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re proud to make our contribution of £42 which will go to a very good cause.”

“And having the children here really was the icing on the cake.”

The day, organised by the charity, encouraged groups and individuals to host a cupcake day to help raise money.

Any funds which were collected at the event will be put towards finding the cure for dementia.

Dedicated cupcake makers have raised £2.7million since 2016, and this year the charity hopes to raise even more to continue to support those affected by dementia, a spokesman for the charity said.

Baking is a much-loved hobby for many people who live and work at Westlake House.

The team used the occasion to host a celebration of all things cupcake for residents, and the nursery children, they all had a cake decorating morning followed by the best-decorated cupcake competition.