Horsham care home criticised ... for the sixth time

A Horsham care home has been told by health regulators that it must improve ... for the sixth time.

Mill River Lodge in Dukes Square was again rated as ‘requiring improvement’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors visited the home - run by Shaw Healthcare - in July and noted their concerns in a report just out.

The care home looks after up to 70 older people, some of whom have dementia.

Among concerns raised by inspectors were over people requiring modified diets. Inspectors said they were sometimes given foods that ‘had a potention to cause them harm.’

They added: “People didn’t always have enough fluids to ensure they remained hydrated. Infection control was not always well maintained.”

But, the inspectors said, the care home manager took immediate action to address those concerns.

The inspectors were also concerned that some residents were at risk of social isolation. “Some people spent large amounts of time unocupied with little stimulation or interaction with others.”

And, said the inspectors, some people had to wait for support if they needed help in eating or drinking.

And staff sometimes ‘missed opportunities to interact and engage with people.’

However, they added, people, relatives and staff complimented efforts made by the manager for improvements and the inspectors noted that the atmosphere in the care home was ‘friendly and relaxed.’

But, they noted that Mill River Lodge had been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ on six consecutive occasions.

Mike Smith, chief operating Officer at Shaw Healthcare said: “We are disappointed with the rating. Additional training has been delivered to address areas that required support and more is scheduled to ensure we continue on our path of improvement.

“We are pleased to see that the inspection notes reflect improvements and we intend to continue on that trajectory until we achieve a ‘Good’ rating in the near future.

“Our plans have been shared with West Sussex County Council and the CQC, and we endeavour to provide a better service for our service users and families.”