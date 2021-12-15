Horsham care home and school join to make art

Care UK’s Skylark House partnered with charity The Big Draw for a third successful year to promote the therapeutic benefits of drawing for expression and promoting positive wellbeing.

Residents and team members asked pupils from Holbrook Primary School for help with their artwork.

The care home decided to create a giant collage of the local community, with residents first exploring a range of art techniques and different materials to draw their own version of Skylark House. The school pupils drew nature scenes to show the rural setting which surrounds the care home.

Horsham care home and primary school join together to make collage for The Big Draw Festival.

The design tied in with this year’s Big Draw theme, Make the Change, which focuses on the relationship between people and their living environments.

Launched in 2000 as part of the Campaign for Drawing, the Big Draw Festival promotes drawing as a tool for learning and invention.