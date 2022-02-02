Horsham car park charge hours extended
Drivers face paying more to park in Horsham town centre from this week.
Charging hours in Swan Walk and The Forum car parks have been extended to 8am - 8pm from Monday to Saturday.
Previously, charging hours were from 8am - 6pm from Monday to Saturday.
A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which runs the car parks, said: “This brings Swan Walk and The Forum car parks in line with other town centre car parks and ensures a consistent approach to charging within the multi-storey car parks.”
On Sundays and Bank Holidays, charges apply from 9am-5pm.