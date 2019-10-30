Horsham Britain’s Got Talent auditions: ‘We would like to see someone win’

The owner of a Horsham pub hosting Britain’s Got Talent auditions would like to see a winner from the town.

David Richards, owner of the Olive Branch, said the auditions, being held today (October 30), would give the people of Horsham ‘an opportunity to show what they can do’.

The auditions are being held in a Horsham pub

He added: “It’s great to bring it to Horsham

“We would like to see someone win from Horsham.

“Someone from Horsham on TV and sell Horsham as a great place. Lets get someone on TV to start with.”

David said auditioning in the town made it easier for people than travelling to London.

He added: “It’s nice that it’s come to Horsham. Whatever happens it’s nice that people get that opportunity.”

Despite the auditions only opening at 4pm there has already been plenty of talent.

David said: “We have currently had a good couple of people - some great voices so far.”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in Horsham

Read more: Developers to outline changes to plans for north Horsham development

Read more: Jewellery and cash stolen in Horsham burglary