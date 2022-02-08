Horsham Brewery saw success within days of opening

The company saw success within days of opening as The Kings Arms in the Bishopric was the first pub to sell their bitter, also in June 2021.

They have experimented with different flavours, including a chocolate orange stout, often naming their produce after popular Horsham locations, such as the Carfax IPA and the Bishopric Stout.

The company attended the Horsham beer festival in September 2021, where visitors were able to sample the locally brewed beer.

Horsham Brewery Co. opened in June 2021.

In December, the Horsham Brewery Co. started selling branded merchandise, such as t-shirts, hats and beer glasses.

In support of independent local businesses, we have interviewed Tim Pitts for our Meet the Owner piece.

What made you decide to open this business?

My fellow director was an enthusiastic home brewer and I have always been interested in real ale and craft beer and Horsham has a rich history of brewing and we are passionate about Horsham and its community so we wanted to create something that reflected all of this.

What does your weekly schedule look like?

Tap room is open Thursday and Friday evening and then we brew on a Saturday. Other weekday evenings used for cleaning, casking, kegging and canning.

What gives you the most satisfaction in this job?

Customer feedback, good or bad, we want the local community and their feedback to be part of the development of the brewery and the beers we make.

Where do you see your business in five years?

Hopefully in slightly bigger premises, employing a small number of local people and a well known part of the Horsham food and drink scene.

What successes has your business seen so far?

Appearances of our beers at local beer festivals, regular orders from local freehouses and clubs and the starting of canning our beer range.

What is the most challenging part of starting your own business?

For us it has been getting the premises in the right place and then ensuring we have all the right licences and paperwork. All of this took a lot longer than we would have liked.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HorshamBreweryCompany/