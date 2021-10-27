Horsham Bonfire Night and fireworks events: where, what time, what’s on and how to book tickets

Horsham, Saturday, October 30.

The gates will open at 5:30pm with the fireworks display starting at 7:30pm. There will be food stalls and a fair.

Book now at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/horsham-fireworks-night-tickets-169957343991.

Horsham Sports Club, Cricket Field Rd, RH12 1TE.

Kingslea Primary School, Thursday, November 4.

This year, for the first time, there will be an early quiet display at 6.15pm followed by the main display at 7pm. There will also be hot food from the BBQ.

Book now at www.KlassPTA.org.

Kingslea Primary School, Kings Road, Horsham, RH13 5PS.

Slinfold, Saturday, November 6.

Fun for all the family and kids under 16 go free. There will be live music and a BBQ.

Gates open at 6pm with the fireworks at 8pm.

The Red Lyon, The Street, Horsham, RH13 0RR.

Nuthurst, Saturday, November 6.

Gates open at 5.30pm and a donation will be taken at the gate.

There will be various food and activity Stalls from local groups.

Maplehurst Farm, Nuthurst Road, Horsham, RH13 6RB.

If you’re looking for a fireworks display further away from Horsham, this list covers the Mid Sussex area.

Chartham Park, Saturday, October 30.

With the gates opening at 6.30pm, and the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm, the Chartham Park bonfire is back, bigger and better for 2021. As well as a fireworks display, there will be stalls, a bouncy castle and a DJ.

Book now at www.charthampark.com/events/october-2021/fireworks-display.

Chartham Park Golf & Country Club, Felcourt Road, East Grinstead, RH19 2JT.

Lindfield, Friday, November 5.

The Lindfield Bonfire Society is hosting its annual celebration, which is free for the public to attend.

The event begins with a torchlight procession that starts at 7.30pm. The bonfire is lit a 8.15pm followed by a fireworks display.

The money raised from a street collection on the night is in aid of various childrens charities.

Old School Ct, Linfield, Haywards Heath, RH16 2LD.

Ardingly College, Friday, November 5.

Starting at 6pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm, there will be street food stalls on site and tickets cost £5.

Book now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/haywards-heath/ardingly-college/ardingly-fireworks-2021/e-brkzdl.

Ardingly College, College Road, Haywards Heath, RH17 6SQ.

Tulley’s Shocktober Fest, Saturday, November 6.

Mark the end of Tulley’s Shocktober Fest with the fireworks finale.

Prepare for a night at the world-famous scream fest, filled with dazzling special effects, immersive scenery, live actors, and great food.

Book now at https://tulleyshalloween.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/22442?catID=32957&.

Tulley’s Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley, RH10 4PE.

Cuckfield, Saturday, November 6.

The event has turned into one of the village’s major annual fundraising events with thousands of pounds raised over the years.

The gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm and fireworks to music will be at 7.30pm.

Cuckfield Park, South Street, Cuckfield, West Sussex RH17 5AB

Autumn Lights at Ardingly, Saturday, November 13.

Get ready for Sussex’s biggest firework’s extravaganza.

There will be a fun fair, street food and much more.

Book now at www.autumnlights.co.uk/event/autumn-lights-sussex-2021/